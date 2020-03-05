Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.16% of Harley-Davidson worth $66,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after purchasing an additional 455,044 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 257,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 155,374 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,287,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 125,873 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 388.1% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 155,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $3,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 269,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOG shares. KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

