Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,806,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,943 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Schlumberger worth $72,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.83. 15,720,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,835,947. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

