Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 288,217 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.30% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $78,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:JEF traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 437,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

