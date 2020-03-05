Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Granite Construction traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 64045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $932.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.