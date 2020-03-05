GoldMint Market Capitalization Reaches $242,265.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $242,265.00 and approximately $3,808.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldMint has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001387 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.