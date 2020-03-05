Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,216,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,717,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

GEM stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.27. 2,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

