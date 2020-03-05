Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

NYSE:GL traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.49. 35,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,629. Globe Life has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103 in the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GL. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

