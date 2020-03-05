Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,686 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,367,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.31.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,343 shares of company stock worth $4,346,447. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $76.13. 22,631,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,642,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

