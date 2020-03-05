General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.30. 5,362,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,962. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

