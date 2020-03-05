Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Matthew Munn Sells 2,697 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GRMN traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.38. 1,511,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,254. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

