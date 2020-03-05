FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

MAA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 901,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,206. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.62. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,516,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after buying an additional 149,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,694,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,018,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,093,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

