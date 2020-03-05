FY2023 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC PLC Reduced by G.Research (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FTI. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

FTI stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 363,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

In related news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Piou acquired 10,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,223,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,716 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,844 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.