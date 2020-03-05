FY2022 EPS Estimates for Apergy Corp Lifted by G.Research (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) – Equities research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apergy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. G.Research analyst S. Wong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Apergy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apergy from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Shares of Apergy stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 45,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,251. Apergy has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

