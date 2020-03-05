Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Cormark

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st.

FRU traded down C$0.17 on Thursday, hitting C$6.27. 1,127,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,960. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$5.76 and a 52 week high of C$9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.64 million and a PE ratio of -145.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.16.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

