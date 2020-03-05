Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $881-906 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.29 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,172. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $58.98 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $185.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.