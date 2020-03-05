FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sells 15,856 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FormFactor alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 723,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,040. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.57. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.