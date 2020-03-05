Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSE DFP traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $26.40. 9,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

