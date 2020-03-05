Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Fission Uranium Corp (TSE:FCU) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.23. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 101,950 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $116.70 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30.

About Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

