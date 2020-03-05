First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.57.

TSE:FM traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.61. 2,359,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,268. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.66. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$16.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

