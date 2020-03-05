First Foundation Advisors Sells 312 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.10. 6,291,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,222,653. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

