First Foundation Advisors Purchases 4,137 Shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 157,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $919,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of BIT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 7,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,808. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

