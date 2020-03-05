First Foundation Advisors Purchases 16,074 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 109.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,795. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $54.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

