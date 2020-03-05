First Foundation Advisors Purchases 12,364 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 373.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $111.84. 1,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,388. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $103.65 and a 12 month high of $112.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

