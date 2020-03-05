First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,933,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,533,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 609,202 shares of company stock worth $28,521,767. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

