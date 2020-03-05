First Foundation Advisors Buys 2,264 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.46. 13,372,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,056,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.91 and its 200-day moving average is $194.02. The company has a market cap of $535.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TH Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

