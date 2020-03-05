First Foundation Advisors Acquires 3,632 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.16. 21,068,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,676,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a market cap of $230.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

