First Foundation Advisors Acquires 172 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,901,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,709,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 414,356 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,419,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,906,000 after purchasing an additional 310,162 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,277 shares of company stock valued at $17,046,466. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 244,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,538. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $101.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

