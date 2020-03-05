FansTime (FTI) Hits Market Cap of $695,796.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. FansTime has a market cap of $695,796.00 and approximately $54,242.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, HADAX and Bit-Z. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.34 or 0.02656072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00229512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00051681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00133584 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HADAX, Gate.io, CoinMex, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.