F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 2,675 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FFIV stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.80. 959,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,248. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $168.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.