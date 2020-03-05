Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.62. 2,836,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,801. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $152.99 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

