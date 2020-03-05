Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) PT Lowered to C$0.40

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE:ESN traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.27. 69,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,100. Essential Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

