Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

NYSE:USB opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 30.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

