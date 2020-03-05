ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.83. 85,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06. ePlus has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Analysts expect that ePlus will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $97,221.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,160.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $336,554.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,639 shares of company stock worth $752,694. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ePlus by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

