Emcor Group Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NYSE:EME)

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emcor Group in a research report issued on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Emcor Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EME. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

EME stock opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,673,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,948,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 122,222 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,776,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

