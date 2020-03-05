Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.11. The company had a trading volume of 602,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,312,151.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,015,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,767,331,888.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,122,350 shares of company stock worth $149,280,882 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

