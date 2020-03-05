El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Shares of LOCO stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 675,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $447.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.20 and a beta of 0.94. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $16.65.
El Pollo LoCo Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.
