Einsteinium Price Reaches $0.0742 on Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and $662,203.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00683420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007517 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00027760 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,500,354 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

