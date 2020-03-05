Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.06.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.
EC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.94. 1,603,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $23.24.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.
Read More: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.