Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.94. 1,603,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,826,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,223,000 after acquiring an additional 784,180 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,218,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,235,000 after buying an additional 163,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,294,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after buying an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after buying an additional 274,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.