Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 175,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,598. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0391 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

