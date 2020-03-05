Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $4.46 on Thursday, reaching $93.66. 363,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,493. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

