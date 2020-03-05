Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.66. 363,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,493. Eaton has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,146,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,603,000 after buying an additional 407,008 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.