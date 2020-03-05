Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

Shares of EGLE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,273. The company has a market cap of $232.96 million, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGLE. Fearnley Fonds lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

