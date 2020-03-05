Doyle Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NRG Energy by 1,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,905 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after acquiring an additional 750,429 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 845,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 734,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,866,000 after purchasing an additional 461,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Vertical Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NRG traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.37. 234,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.