Doyle Wealth Management Takes Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX traded down $11.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.58. 115,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,272. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.58. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

