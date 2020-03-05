Doyle Wealth Management Takes $235,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.97. 520,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

