Doyle Wealth Management Takes $203,000 Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ANTM traded down $9.26 on Thursday, hitting $287.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,422. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

