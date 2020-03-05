Doyle Wealth Management Sells 630 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $4.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.30. 32,243,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,685,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average is $158.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.