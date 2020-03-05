Doyle Wealth Management Sells 402 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Philip Morris International by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

PM stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,088. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

