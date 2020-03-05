Doyle Wealth Management Sells 140 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $42.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $726.93. 68,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $870.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $828.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $604.64 and a one year high of $940.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $868.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $866.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

