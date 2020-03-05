Doyle Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.83. The stock had a trading volume of 303,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day moving average is $146.69. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,967 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

